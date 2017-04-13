Secondary school set for green light

Plans to build a new secondary school in south-west Sheffield are set for approval.

Proposals to open the Mercia School on the Bannerdale site off Carterknowle Road are recommended to be given the go-ahead at Tuesday’s meeting of Sheffield Council’s planning committee.

The school - planned in response to rising demand for pupil places - is set to cater for for 11- to 18-year-olds, and will be run by the Mercia Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust founded by King Ecgbert School in Dore.

The development comprises a three-storey building housing the secondary school and sixth form, including sports facilities, a multi-use games area, landscaping works, fencing, cycle parking and changes to the existing car park.

A report to councillors says there have been 82 objections from residents, raising concerns about traffic, the size of the scheme, the loss of open space and the safety of the site, which was once used for landfill.

The Carter Knowle and Millhouses Community Group, and Shaffaq Mohammed, Liberal Democrat councillor for the Ecclesall ward, are also opposed.

But planning officers say a ‘clear case’ for the secondary school has been demonstrated, adding: “The scheme is considered to be acceptable.”