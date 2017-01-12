E-cigarette charger blamed for Rotherham house fire

An E-cigarette charger is thought to have been to blame for a house fire in Rotherham.
Firefighters called out to a blaze in a house on Roebuck Chase, Manvers, at 8.50pm last night said it was in the lounge where there was an E-cigarette charger.
Nobody was hurt.
