E-cigarette charger blamed for Rotherham house fire

An E-cigarette charger is thought to have been to blame for a house fire in Rotherham.

Firefighters called out to a blaze in a house on Roebuck Chase, Manvers, at 8.50pm last night said it was in the lounge where there was an E-cigarette charger.

Nobody was hurt.

