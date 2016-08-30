DRUG RAID: One arrested after cannabis plants found at Chesterfield home

Derbyshire police’s operational support team are in the process of conducting a drug raid at a property in Chesterfield.

The raid started at 9.15am this morning at a property on Hartington Road in Spital and a 29-year-old man has been arrested.

Insulation piping was supposedly being use to take the smell away.

Officers have confiscated a number of cannabis plants and are currently removing large amounts of insulation piping which was reportedly being used to reduce the smell.

Neighbours spoke of their shock and surprise at the raid, but also said they had wondered what was going on at the property for some time.

One lady, who did not wish to be named, said: “I had my suspicions but I never thought it was anything like this.

“Two men were supposedly living there but we never saw them and the curtains were always closed.

“Once when I saw them I complained about their bins being full of maggots and they quickly started putting them out, presumably because they did not want to attract too much attention.”

“Up until about a year ago an old lady lived there but when she died a number of people have come and gone until these two arrived.”

Another man, who also did not want to be named, said he thought he had smelt cannabis while he was walking past the property in the past but that he didn’t know where it was coming from.

He added that he had ‘no faith’ that the police would do anything with those responsible and that they would be back doing the same thing ‘in no time’.

More on this story will follow as and when we get it.