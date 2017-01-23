Drug, immigration, prostitution and motoring offences tackled in crackdown on crime in Doncaster

Police arrested 29 suspects for drug, immigration, prostitution and motoring offences in a one-day blitz in Doncaster.

Operation Duxford was an intelligence led, pre-planned operation to target criminal activity, community issues and to protect vulnerable people.

Officers tackled street prostitution on Thorne Road, begging in the town centre, executed search warrants in Mexborough and carried out speed awareness work in Rossington.

Of the 29 people arrested, 10 were quizzed on suspicion of drug offences and another 10 were questioned for failing to appear at court.

Two were held on suspicion of immigration offences, two for trading standards offences, one for a breach of bail, two for theft and two for domestic abuse.

Five community protection notices were also issued for prostitution-related offences.

As part of the operation, 12 cars were seized.

Superintendent Neil Thomas, who led the operation, said: “I’m extremely pleased with the results achieved and I would like to thank all of the officers, who worked extremely hard throughout the whole day to achieve these results.

"I would also like to thank our partner agency staff at Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council, the immigration service, neighbourhood response teams and the Amber Project, as without them Operation Duxford would not have been possible.

“The main purpose of the work conducted on Friday was to flood Doncaster with police and agency staff, in order to engage with residents and provide reassurance to the community that we have listened to their concerns and have taken action to address them."

He said the operation will be repeated.

