Drivers hit with travel chaos and huge delays on Sheffield streets this morning

Motorists have complained of huge delays and gridlocked streets in Sheffield this morning.

Traffic has built up on the Sheffield Parkway and Derek Dooley Way following a crash this morning.

Travel South Yorkshire has warned that all its services are running up to 40 minutes late as a result of the crash and resulting traffic.

A number of motorists have taken to Twitter to complain of the traffic chaos that has left them severely delayed.

Tony posted on Twitter: "WTF is wrong with the traffic in Sheffield this morning!!!?? gridlocked trying to get in from North side. @sccstreetsahead @HelpSheffield"

James Lindley‏ posted: "What a compete and utter joke sheffield is when it comes to any form of traffic issue near the city centre."

Chris Coates posted: "All main routes in north and west #Sheffield are gridlocked after one accident on the ring road. Cheers @SheffCouncil traffic planners."

Nick‏ tweeted: "The traffic in Sheffield today is apocalyptic."

Drivers are still being advised to avoid the Parkway on Derek Dooley Way/Furnival Road/Wicker following the crash.

The traffic issues in Sheffield city centre have affected neighbouring areas with some motorists complaining that locations as far as Broomhill are experiencing traffic issues.

Stagecoach Supertram has warned