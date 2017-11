Have your say

Two people fled the scene after a car crashed at a Sheffield roundabout, ending up on its side.

The accident happened at the Chaucer Road roundabout near Asda in Parson Cross at about 9pm yesterday.

Firefighters at the scene.

An eyewitness said the black Mitsubishi pickup-style vehicle had driven too fast round the roundabout and rolled over.

Two people were seen running away down Wordsworth Avenue. One was limping.

The fire service turned up to deal with the vehicle.

Witnesses should call 101.