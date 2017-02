A police hunt is underway for a driver who ran off from a stolen car during a police chase in Sheffield.

The driver was behind the wheel of an Audi, which was stolen from Ringinglow last month, when the car was spotted in Meadowhead last night.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver failed to stop for officers and they later found the car abandoned on Stenton Road.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are continuing."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.