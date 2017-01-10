Driver arrested following crash during police pursuit in Sheffield

A driver was arrested following a crash during a police pursuit.

South Yorkshire Police said officers started following a Volkswagen Golf which failed to stop for officers in Sheffield last night.

The Golf travelled towards the Peak District before heading back towards Sheffield, where it crashed near to Rivelin Valley.

The driver fled but was tracked by a police dog and arrested for driving offences.

