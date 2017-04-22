Drinker was close to home but still got behind the wheel

A motorist has been banned from the road after she had been drinking at a friend’s home and bumped into a parked car as she tried to drive a short distance home.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, April 18, how Stephanie Marie Womble, 32, of Beech Crescent, Killamarsh, was driving a Vauxhall Zafira people carrier when she collided with the parked car on Beech Crescent.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Shooter said: “A witness was sat in the living room of a partner’s address when they heard a loud bang and saw a people carrier next to a car owned by the mother of their partner.”

Ms Shooter added that the defendant was the driver of the people carrier and damage had been caused to a headlight on the other car.

The defendant admitted to police she had been drinking alcohol at a friend’s house and she had collided with the parked car.

Police revealed, according to Ms Shooter, that Womble smelled of intoxicants and she was slurring her words.

The defendant registered 87microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath after the incident on March 30 when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

Womble pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said Womble is of previous good character and explained she had been at a friend’s and had drunk wine and took the decision to drive the short distance home.

He added that the road is narrow and she misjudged her driving.

Mr Gittins also explained that the defendant has been suffering with depression and she has re-engaged with her GP to make sure there are no further problems.

Magistrates fined Womble £120 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

She was also disqualified from driving for 20 months but if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course the ban could be reduced by 22 weeks.