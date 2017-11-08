Drink-driver is banned for 25 months after he was three times the legal limit

A motorist has been banned from the road for 25 months after he registered just over three times the drink-drive limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Steven Tomlinson, 36, of Archdale Road, Chesterfield, was stopped by police during an Automatic Number Plate Recognition check and police could smell alcohol.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “It was 9.50am, on October 2, and officers on Derby Road, Chesterfield, saw a vehicle and carried out an ANPR hit and the vehicle was stopped and the defendant was spoken to.

“They smelled alcohol on his breath and a positive roadside test was given.”

The court heard that Tomlinson registered 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Rykneld Homes employee Tomlinson, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said: “He had consumed alcohol in the evening and early hours and he had moved out recently into his new accommodation from his parents’ home.

“There was a get-together and alcohol was consumed and he didn’t realise how much he had had to drink and he went to bed and then felt fine and drove.

“There was no criticism of his driving but it is a high reading and he acknowledges that.”

Ms Page added that Tomlinson does not have to drive as part of his work.

Magistrates sentenced Tomlinson to a community order lasting until January 18, 2018, with a six-week curfew with electronic monitoring.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Tomlinson was banned from driving for 25 months but indicated that he wished to take the drink-drive rehabilitation which can reduce the length of the disqualification.