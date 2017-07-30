Dream trip for Doncaster lottery winner

A lucky pensioner is about to take the trip of a lifetime across the country, thanks to her win on a charity lottery.

Sheila Martin, aged 70, of Bessacarr, has scooped the £1000 jackpot in the weekly draw run by South Yorkshire’s only children’s hospice, Bluebell Wood.

She is now planning a cruise around Britain, and wants to visit all the places she has always wanted to see but not been able to - up until now.

She said winning he money was a dream come true.

She said: “I’ve always dreamed of taking a trip all round Britain but this windfall means I can go ahead and book it now.

“I would encourage everyone to play the Bluebell Wood lottery because it’s a very worthwhile cause.

“You’re helping families in desperate need, at difficult times in their lives, and you also get the chance to win a prize for yourself.”

Sheila has been playing the lottery since it was first launched by the charity, which cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions.

Before winning the jackpot, she also won two prizes of £10 and one of £50, but was amazed when she heard she’d won £1000.

With all profits from the lottery used to support families facing the toughest of times across the region, the weekly draw costs people just £1 to enter.

There are £1,200 worth of prizes to be won in total each week including a first prize of £1,000 and £50 and £10 prizes. The draw also gives ticket holders the chance to win a rollover prize of up to £5,200.

It costs over £4 million a year for Bluebell Wood to keep its doors open and around 90 per cent of these funds have to be raised through community and corporate fundraising, with ten per cent coming from government sources.

To have a chance of winning the £1000 lottery prize, please visit your nearest Bluebell Wood shop.

Alternatively, you can also enter online at www.bluebellwood.org site.