DRAMATIC PICTURES & VIDEO: Car and police BMW collide then burst into flames in Derbyshire

An investigation is underway after a car and a police BMW collided - before both vehicles burst into flames.

Robson Green, 22, said he was driving his Mazda MX-5 on the A515 between Cubley to Ashbourne when traffic came to a standstill and the rear-end collision happened.

The scene of the crash. Picture submitted by Robson Green.

Mr Green, of Bolsover, said he had to kick open his door to escape.

His partner's 19-year-old brother, who was a passenger in the car, climbed out of the window.

Mr Green said: "Thankfully, both of us got out without major injuries.

"It certainly wasn't the most pleasant experience of my life, I'll tell you that.

"It was a nightmare.

"We could be better - but it could have been a lot worse.

"Both vehicles were completely destroyed."

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said the circumstances of the crash - which occurred on October 19 - are still being investigated.

