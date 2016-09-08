Dozens of power tools stolen in raid

Thieves are being hunted by police after dozens of power tools were stolen in a raid.

The tools were taken from a unit in a field off Mill Lane, Clay Cross, north Derbyshire, overnight on Thursday, August 25.

Power tools like this have been stolen

More than 30 different power tools were stolen, including a large number chain saws made by STHL.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are currently making enquiries but would like anyone who may have any information about the incident, or who may have been offered items like these for sale."

Call PC Andrew Cropper at Derbyshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.