Doting dad’s race for Grace

A doting dad is urging people to sign up for this year’s Sheffield 10K in support of Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

James Taylor is taking part in the race in honour of his daughter Grace, who was born premature last year, weighing just 2lb 8oz.

James, aged 30, from Eyam, has already raised more than £3,000 for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Jessop Wing and wants to use the opportunity to, again, thank staff there for providing his daughter with exceptional care during her difficult start in the world.

James said: “I remember seeing Grace when she was twelve minutes old, after the doctors had managed to resuscitate her. She looked so fragile, yet I could see the fight on her face and her big beautiful eyes looking up at me.

“It was a fleeting moment before the doctors had to whisk her off for emergency care. Every step of the way, we received detailed, clear, understandable information as to Grace’s progress, the challenges she was facing and her treatment plan.

“We were quickly allowed and actively encouraged to get involved in Graces day-to-day care, which was terrifying at first, but it allowed us to feel that we were doing something to help our daughter.

“We were also offered on-site accommodation at the critical times that we needed it. Removing these more immaterial pressures seems small to think of now, but it all adds up and makes a difference.

“All told, it’s a time we would very much like to forget, but have fond memories of things like our nurses singing gospel hymns and meeting other parents to share our experiences, which made the time bearable.”

“Grace is now more than four months old, weighs more than 8lbs and is doing well; she shows incredible strength for such a little lady.”

Email charity@shct.nhs.uk to sign up for the 10K on September 24.