Passengers travelling on trains to and from Doncaster face delays today because of damage to overhead cables.

Overhead electric wires have been damaged near Retford on the line towards Doncaster.

Journeys between Peterborough and Doncaster are expected to be delayed by up to two hours.

Some Grand Central, Hull Trains and Virgin Trains East Coast services are also affected.

Disruption is expected until around 4pm.