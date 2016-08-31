Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday supporters unite for funeral of tragic fan who died from cancer at 24

Fans of Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday have joined forces to pay tribute at the funeral of a young football supporter who died from cancer aged just 24.

Aston Villa supporter Will Falck died earlier this month after losing his battle with the disease.

And yesterday, supporters from across the country came together as one to remember the fan who was honoured with a minute's applause by his beloved Villa at the club's weekend game with Bristol City.

Doncaster Rovers fan Andy Glover tweeted a picture of supporters gathered ahead of the funeral in Neston, in The Wirral, with the message: "A great send off, a proper football family coming together, gunna miss you Will!"

He tweeted pictures of Doncaster, Sheffield Wednesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa flags draped from a building in honour of Will as well a photo of a plane trailing the banner "FLY HIGH WILL - UTV" (Up The Villa).

Villa fans remembered Will with a minute's applause in the 24th minute of last Saturday's game at City's Ashton Gate stadium.

His twin brother, George, spoke last week of his “friendly, passionate and loyal friend” and how he saw off liver cancer before finding out that he had four brain tumours in May this year.

Will was visited by ‘his absolute idol’, Stiliyan Petrov during his final days at a hospital on the Wirral, where he lived.