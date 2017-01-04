A Doncaster area house which went viral after eagle-eyed readers spotted a "racist" doll in a picture has been removed from property website Rightmove.

The house in Rectory Croft, Wroot has had its listing pulled from the website after a Twitter user tweeted a picture of a golliwog doll propped on a chair at the house.

The original picture of the golliwog at the house in Wroot. (Photo: Rightmove).

The four-bed semi-detached house was being marketed on the website by the Epworth branch of the Grice & Hunter estate agency.

Website users clicking on the property are led to a page which says the link has been removed.

The image was posted on social network Twitter by a user called @smuffie, who told the Mirror Online: "We laughed that anyone would think it would help sell their house by having a golliwog on display in 2017."

In a tweet she wrote: “When you can’t directly say you don’t want black people to buy your house…”

The woman, who lives in Watford, had spotted the house while window-shopping.

A spokesman for Rightmove told the Property Industry Eye website: "We've spoken with the agent about this and they have removed it from the site."

Property Industry Eye said the house has been on the market since March 2, 2015 and its asking price has dropped from £215,000 to £199,950.

In the past, the golliwog doll was associated with Robertson’s jam, but times have changed and it is now seen as a symbol of racist stereotyping.