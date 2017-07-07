Doncaster finally treated to Lancaster Bomber flypast - two weeks after Armed Forces Day flight was axed

Doncaster was treated to a surprise flypast by the legendary Lancaster bomber yesterday - two weeks after a planned flight for the town's Armed Forces Day celebration had to be cancelled.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight bomber was due to soar over the town centre on June 25 - but technical problems with the aircraft meant it was unable to carry out the flight.

But yesterday, the aircraft, PA474, which is now back in the air, swooped over Doncaster Sheffield Airport - giving fans a surprise glimpse of the WW2 icon back in the skies.

The aircraft flew over Doncaster at around 5pm - with many able to catch a glimpse as its distinctive engine noise rattled through the area.

Instead of the Lancaster, Doncaster was given a flight by the Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire instead.

The plane is based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire but had been undergoing a refit at RAF Duxford when it was grounded.

The flypast was part of a series of events to mark Armed Forces Day in Doncaster including a flypast by the Red Arrows and a military parade through the town centre.