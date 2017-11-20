Doncaster dogs rescued by firefighters from burning house

Firefighters entered a smoke-filled house in Doncaster to rescue two dogs trapped inside.

The pets - six-month-old Cockapoo, Ebony and two-year-old Jackapoo, Jet - were home alone when a kitchen fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

It is believed that some laundry left near the hob in the house caught fire - filling the property in Princess Street, Woodlands, with smoke.

When the owner of the house returned and discovered the fire she dialled 999 and alerted firefighters to the plight of her pets.

Jet suffered some scorched fur but veterinary checks established that the dogs were otherwise unharmed.

The kitchen suffered fire damage and smoke spread through the rest of the property.

Watch Manager John Cox said: “Blue watch firefighters did a brilliant job using breathing apparatus to find the pets, bring them to safety and put out the fire - all in a matter of minutes.

"This was a serious fire which caused significant damage, but it was great to return to the property to meet the dogs and their owner properly in calmer circumstances and we’re really pleased that they both appear to be doing ok.”

Owner Shaleen Ross said: “I just want to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to the firefighters who did an absolutely amazing job rescuing my dogs who I love so much.

"They worked so quickly and no words can say how grateful I am.

"The 999 control operator also did a brilliant job to keep me calm on the phone and I just think that everyone at the fire service does such a wonderful job.”

It is believed that smoke alarms may have been sounding for an hour before Shaleen returned home.