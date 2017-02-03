Disgraced Rotherham councillor replaced in by-election

A disgraced councillor who resigned after he was found guilty of sexual assault has been replaced in a by-election.

Andrew Roddison, aged 41, who was elected as a Labour councillor for Brinsworth and Catcliffe in Rotherham in 2011, stood down after he was convicted of the offence last year.

The married father-of-two, from Flatts Lane, Treeton, was accused of squeezing a council colleague's bottom at a council function.

He denied the accusation, claiming that he had hugged the woman, but he was given a restraining order, sentenced to a community order, electronically tagged and made the subject of a six month 7pm-7am curfew.

Adam Carter won the Brinsworth and Catcliffe seat yesterday, giving the Lib Dems their first seat on Rotherham Council.

The doctor's win is the 27th net gain by the Lib Dems in by-elections since May.

Lib Dem Leader, Tim Farron, said: “This just shows how in real votes cast up and down the country every week, the Liberal Democrat fight-back is gathering pace.

“It would be fair to say that Rotherham has not been an area where we have excelled electorally in the past, so to win by such a massive margin here shows that something is changing in British politics."