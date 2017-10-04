Did you see three-car crash in Sheffield?

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a three-car crash in Sheffield last week.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw the crash at the junction of Queens Road and Duchess Road, near Grosvenor Casino.

At about 9.25am on Monday, September 25, a black Toyota Celica and a grey Audi A3 were involved in a collision.

The Celica then crashed into a BMW 1 series, which was stationary at the traffic lights on Queens Road.

The driver of the Celica and a passenger travelling in the Audi suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses to the collision, or the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the collision, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 238 of September 25.