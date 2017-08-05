Dice clients dance the night away as Doncaster nightclub event goes from strength to strength

Have your say

A nightclub for disabled people in Doncaster is going from strength to strength, as clients relish the opportunity to enjoy a night out without judgement and hassle.

A good turnout of clients had a drink and danced the night away on Thursday at the Diamond Live Lounge on Wood Street.

It was the second night organised by Dice Enterprise Doncaster, who wants to show its clients that they can have a good time, regardless of their circumstances.

Inclusion and engagement manager Nathan Kennedy said 'a vast range' of clients enjoyed the night on Thursday.

People with cerebral palsy and Down syndrome joined other clients with learning disabilities on the night.

Other clients come to Dice after experiencing head injuries.

Some clients live on their own, others with their parents.

Mr Kennedy said the aim was to give people a save night out.

"Where they're not judged and there's no one to hassle them," he said.

People from Leeds, Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield travelled to enjoy the festivities, and Mr Kennedy said that was a good sign for the event.

"It isn't just Sheffield or Doncaster that have socially isolated people," he said.

Initially, he said the organisation wasn't sure how the event would go.

Now, he said it was clear the nights had a bright future.

"You can always have a good idea, but it's not always successful," Mr Kennedy said.

"It's just going to grow and grow."

The first night was on May 4, as Dice celebrated its fourth year in business.

The next event is set down for November 23 at the same location.

Mr Kennedy praised the nightspot for its support.

"It's a fantastic partnership we've created there together," he said.

"They're always promoting it."

About 300 people turn up to Monday and Thursday meetings at the Trades and Labour Club at Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

Dice has started a regular meeting in Sheffield, too. More than 50 now come to the Hillsborough Club on Bradfield Road on Wednesdays.

Mr Kennedy said clients enjoyed a game of bingo and singing karaoke.