Detectives continue to quiz two men on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbings in Sheffield city centre

Detective are continuing to questions two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbings in Sheffield.

The two men were arrested yesterday after multiple stabbings and clashes between groups in the city centre which left five people injured.

Police CSI officers inspect blood stained clothes outside Yates's in Barkers Pool in Sheffield

Two further men who were arrested for public order offences have been released from custody.

One has been released under investigation while the other faces no further action.

Police said two fights broke out close to Barker's Pool in the early hours of Saturday leaving five people injured - three of which with stab wounds.

The first fight was reported to police at about 4am in Cambridge Street and resulted in an Asian man suffering cuts and bruises.

Police corden off an area of Barkers Pool in Sheffield city centre following multiple stabbings

At around 5.53am there was a second brawl in Carver Street, in which three Polish men were stabbed. All three remain in hospital, where one is in a 'serious but stable' condition.

Members of the public and people who work in bars close by told how the incidents had put them 'on edge'.

Jessica Walton, aged 24, who lives on West Street, said: "I have only just moved here so it puts me a bit on edge. "My family members visited and saw all the police there and were shocked. "I'll be avoiding this area at night."

Her 24-year-old friend, who did not want to be named, added: "It always makes you wonder in this day and age if it's a terror attack, that was my first thought.

"Things like this happen in city centres, but usually it's a one-off. To have five people injured is a lot. It must have been a huge fight."

Helena Trabucchi, aged 20, who works at the Tap and Tankard in Cambridge Street, just yards from one of the incidents, said: "We couldn't get to the pub this morning because of the police cordon. It's a little scary.

"Sadly these things happen in busy city centres sometimes. You can't really criticise police though because they have arrested a few people."

Police said the attacks were not terror related following speculation on social media.

Witnesses are urged to call 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.