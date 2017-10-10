Derbyshire County Council to take action after motorcyclist dies in crash

Council chiefs will take steps to improve safety at a Derbyshire petrol station after the death of a motorcyclist.

Peter Bratton, 57, died in hospital three days after his Honda motorbike was in collision with a Nissan Micra as it exited Sainsbury's petrol station on Sheffield Road, Dronfield.

The scene of the crash. You can see the exit on the right as well as the hedge, a parked car and a street light. Picture: Google.

A Chesterfield coroners' court inquest heard Derbyshire County Council will now remove hedges from outside the site to improve visibility for drivers leaving the petrol station.

In addition, the authority will paint double yellow lines on a section of the road to prevent motorists from parking there.

The inquest heard the Micra was being driven by Joel Scuthern, who passed his driving test seven months before the crash, which happened on the morning of Sunday, May 15, last year.

Giving evidence today, Mr Scuthern said he stopped at the petrol station for fuel then left to go to the gym.

He told the inquest he exited right on to Sheffield Road but his view was obscured by a hedge, a parked car and a street light.

Mr Scuthern said: "I came out slowly, looking right and left.

"I only saw the bike when it was too late."

Detective Constable Darren Parkin, a collision investigator with Derbyshire Constabulary, said Mr Bratton was riding at 39mph at the time of the crash. The speed limit on Sheffield Road is 30mph.

However, the inquest heard Mr Bratton, of Norton Lees, Sheffield, told medics he had been travelling at 20mph.

Det Con Parkin said: "Its not an easy exit to pull out of.

"The view to Mr Scuthern's right was obscured because of the hedge, a parked car and a street light."

Bridget Gould, a project engineer in the traffic department at Derbyshire County Council, said: "We've got plans to remove the hedge and tarmac it.

"We do think removing the hedge will aid visibility in the future.

"We'll also be painting double yellow lines between the exit and the entrance of the petrol station and a little way down to the traffic lights.

"This work will take place in the next couple of weeks."

Mr Bratton, who was travelling from the direction of Dronfield, was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital before being transferred to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, where he passed away.

The inquest heard Mr Bratton told his wife while he was in hospital that 'if he (Mr Scuthern) had stopped, even at the last minute, I could have got around the front of him but he kept coming'.

Coroner Peter Nieto will conclude the inquest at a later date.