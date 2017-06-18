Declan Donnelly takes to Twitter after best friend Ant McPartlin checks into rehab

Declan Donnelly has thanked fans in a touching Twitter message after his close friend and colleague Ant McPartlin was checked into rehab for substance abuse.

The Sun on Sunday reported that Ant checked himself into a rehabilitation facility after becoming addicted to alcohol and prescription drugs.

He told the newspaper that he felt that he had "let a lot of people down" folloing his battle with depression, alcohol and substance abuse.

The TV star, one half of presenting duo Ant and Dec, has fronted programmes such as I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and Britain's Got Talent.

Tweeting from their joint account, Declan wrote: "Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated."

Thousands of Twitter users were quick to the reply to the tweet, urging Ant to take as much time as he needs to get well soon.

Ant suffers from chronic pain caused by problems in his right knee and is said to have started taking prescription drugs to cope with the pain.

The TV star is expected to spend at least two months in a clinic.

Ant's wife Lisa has also tweeted to say she has been overwhelmed by the response to the news.

She wrote: "Completely overwhelmed by all your love & support it means so much. I'm relieved he's receiving the help he needs, we just need him better."