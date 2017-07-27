Dangerous South Yorkshire driver jailed after he hit and killed pedestrian

A dangerous driver who hit and killed a pedestrian as he walked along a footpath has been jailed.

Mohammed Sohrabi, aged 44, of Plantation Road, Doncaster, crashed into another car moments before hitting 29-year-old Darren Cunningham who was walking along Balby Carr Bank.

Sohrabi pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving and was jailed for six years at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard in the early hours of August 6, 2016, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a black BMW 5 series were involved in a crash.

The Corsa span off the road and fell into a ditch while the BMW turned on it's side and continued down the road.

As a result of that crash, the BMW, driven by Sohrabi, subsequently hit Mr Cunningham who was walking along the footpath at the time.

Mr Cunningham was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but sadly died four days later on August 10.

PS Donna Roden of South Yorkshire Police's Road Collisions Unit said: “Sohrabi was driving irresponsibly and recklessly at the time of the collision and his careless and dangerous driving resulted in the loss of a life that morning.

“Knowing that Sohrabi has been sent to prison can never bring Darren back but I hope it offers them some peace in known that he is behind bars and is being punished for his actions on that morning.”

Sohrabi has also been disqualified from driving for 10-years, with the requirement of taking an extended re-test.