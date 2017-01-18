Dad fundraising for ‘amazing’ Sheffield hospital

A dad who credits Sheffield doctors with saving his life as a child is to run a marathon to raise funds for the hospital’s charity.

Andy Staley, now aged 28, was first treated for a dangerously low blood platelet level at the Children’s Hospital when he was three-years-old.

This year, he will run the London Marathon, on April 23, to make as much money as possible for the Children’s Hospital Charity.

Andy said: “The staff at Sheffield Children’s Hospital saved my life when I was really young.

“At the time the platelet count in my blood was so low that I was having 24-hour nose bleeds and I was covered all over in bruises.

“I was treated on the cancer ward and needed multiple blood transfusions to pull me through. I’m fit and healthy now thanks to the doctors at the hospital.”

Andy, who has a 14-month-old daughter, Olivia, first completed the London Marathon in 2014.

The School Games organiser ran the 26-mile course in three hours and 56 minutes, raising £1,500 for the hospital.

“My main target is just to complete the marathon faster than I did last time,” he added.

“Now that I’ve done one marathon I know what to expect and how to train. I’ll be running around four or five times a week – basically as often as I can between my job and changing nappies.

“Sheffield Children’s Hospital does wonders with the resources they have. The doctors there are amazing.”

Andy’s daughter Olivia had a procedure on her tongue at the hospital when she was born.

If you would like to support Andy you can donate at Andy Staley’s Fundraising Page