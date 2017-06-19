Cyclists are urged to roll out for Ashgate Hospice

Budding cyclists are being urged to take on a fresh challenge for north Derbyshire’s Ashgate Hospicecare by joining the Cycle Derby Sportive around the county’s Dales and Peak District.

The event will provide an alternative to the hospice’s Flagg Challenge which will not be taking place this year. Those interested can register for £25 on a choice of 40km, 80km, 120km and 160km rides during the September 17 event via www.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk/events/. Anyone raising over £300 will receive a Polaris cycling top. The hospice is also holding a Family Bike Ride on September 17 with registration between 9 to 10am at Poolsbrook Country Park. Family ride cyclists can register at www.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk.