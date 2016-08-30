Sheffield Tesco temporarily banned from selling alcohol

A Sheffield city centre supermarket was banned from selling alcohol this weekend after failing police tests.

Customers shopping at Tesco Metro in West Street between Friday and bank holiday Monday were surprised to find shelves had been cleared of wines, beers and spirits.

A Tesco spokesman said the shop was temporarily ordered to stop selling alcohol after failing police age tests.

“We take our responsibilities as a retailer very seriously and are part of the Challenge25 scheme,” the spokesman said.

“We were disappointed that our West Street Metro had fallen behind the high standards we set ourselves and that are expected of us.

“We have fully complied with the ruling and have worked closely with the police to re-train colleagues at the store.”

The shop started selling alcohol again today (Tuesday, August 30) after the temporary ban expired.

West Street residents and business owners told The Star in June that street drinking was a serious problem in the area.

