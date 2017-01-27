Sheffield man wanted over 'extremely violent' attack on woman

Police are urging the public not to approach a Sheffield man wanted in connection with an attack on a woman.

Officers are urging 25-year-old Callum Shaw, of Brightmore Drive, Netherthorpe, to hand himself in.

He is wanted in connection with a violent assault on a woman in December last year.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Bolger of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Shaw is wanted in connection with an assault on a woman, who thankfully was not seriously hurt.

“This was an extremely violent assault and as such, Shaw has tried to avoid arrest ever since.

“He is also wanted in relation to a breach of a court order and two counts of theft.

“We have a number of officers dedicated to finding Shaw, who are out looking for him at every opportunity and he will no doubt be arrested soon.

“I’d like to ask Shaw to hand himself in if he sees this, or if his friends and family see this, please ask him to come forward and speak to police.

“If you have seen or heard from Shaw, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 472 of 30 December 2016.

“Please do not approach Shaw if you see him but instead call us straight away. Always call 999 in an emergency and if you wish to pass information about Shaw’s whereabouts anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Today’s top stories:

BREAKING: Man's death in Sheffield park 'not suspicious'



Missing child, drugs and cash found in police raids in Sheffield



Mid air-drama as packed American passenger plane makes U-turn in skies over Sheffield and returns to Heathrow



Strictly Come Dancing stars Louise Redknapp and Daisy Lowe pose for picture with Sheffield's Women of Steel statue



REGIONAL NEWS: Footballer's brother shot dead outside barber shop



Super-computer predicts Sheffield Wednesday will finish fourth and make Championship play-offs - but Sheffield United will miss out on League One title and automatic



Sheffield United: Jose Baxter offered contract by Premier League side Everton









