Doncaster man jailed for horrific attack on girlfriend

A man has been jailed for subjecting his girlfriend to a horrific attack in which he gouged at her eyes and repeatedly punched her face.

Simon Emerson, aged 42, battered his then partner Victoria Poole after drinking a bottle of wine and eight cans of beer on the evening of June 2 last year.

Mrs Poole had been with Emerson in the downstairs of her home in Bentley, Doncaster but decided to go upstairs to the bedroom after he became argumentative and she feared he would become violent, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Jon Greg, told the court that Emerson, of Market Court, Scunthorpe, had been violent towards her in the past and on the night in question he followed her upstairs where he carried out the attack and stopped when he suddenly screamed: “Oh my God, look at your face.”

Mrs Poole suffered bruising to her face, swelling to her left eye and a ct to her head as a result of the attack.

One of the couple’s neighbours, who had complained to the council several times about the noise created when the couple argued before the attack, heard the incident taking place as she left home for work around 4am, the court heard.

As a result of the attack, Mrs Poole’s eyesight was reduced but it improved after the swelling around her eye went down. She also started suffering panic attacks and had to take anti-anxiety drug Diazepam

Emerson, who admitted a charge of actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing, was arrested soon after the attack and had been held at Doncaster Prison until today’s hearing. Appearing in the court via a video link from Doncaster Prison, a tearful Emerson, said he expressed “deepest regret” for the injuries he caused her and for the after effects of his actions.

He said: “I have been at the bottom of my life since I have gone to prison and I realise how I can hurt other people.”

Recorder Margia Mostafa, sentenced him to seven months in prison - meaning he will be released in around a month as a result of him already being held in custody at Doncaster Prison.

As she sentenced Emerson, Recorder Margia Mostafa said: “She (Victoria Poole) obviously had a lot of affection for you but she said you had a dark side and this has been a vicious incident where you had been violent towards her.”

Emerson was also givena restraining order which orders him to not contact Victoria Poole by any means.