Creep used secret camera to record colleagues in Derbyshire firm’s loos

A creepy voyeur fitted a recording device in the toilets at his former work place which captured two colleagues on camera for his sexual gratification.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 5, how Daniel Emmerson, 33, was caught after a high-tech key-fob was found in the men’s toilet at a Derbyshire company and when it was placed into a computer it revealed a recording of the defendant placing a device in the loos.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, said: “He placed a covert recording device in the gents’ toilets at his place of work. A key-fob found on the toilet floor was handed to the manager and he put it into a computer and it came up with a recording and it showed the defendant placing the device high up in the toilet housing.”

Emmerson, formerly of Castle Lane, Bolsover, Bolsover, had his home searched by police and electronic devices were seized and images were recovered including one of a male colleague using the toilet and one of another male colleague using the toilet. The defendant told police he had placed the camera for the purpose of sexual gratification and he admitted recording the two complainants.

Former project co-ordinator Emmerson pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism from between March 28 and October 6, 2016, a further count of voyeurism from November 22, 2016, and one count of attempting to observe a person doing a private act from November 28, 2016. The court heard the dates for one of the voyeurism charges covered a wide period because a specific date could not be defined.

Miss Bickley added Emmerson had been on the Sex Offenders Register at the time of the offences after he was previously convicted for placing a camera in the men’s toilets at a college. Melanie Hoffman, defending, said Emmerson has struggled with his sexual orientation and this has caused distress and depression.

She added: “He has never been able to talk to anyone about his situation and that has caused a great deal of upset and that is reflected in a conviction.”

Ms Hoffman said he has only recently been able to discuss his homosexuality and has found it difficult to deal with these feelings. Emmerson, now of Hilary Close, Carhampton, Minehead, in Somerset, turned to legal highs, according to Ms Hoffman, and these rid him of inhibitions and he engaged in similar offending.

However, Ms Hoffman explained the defendant has undergone therapy and he has been able to disclose his sexuality and taken steps to ensure he does not re-offend. Magistrates adjourned the case until September 14 to consider a probation report before sentencing. They warned custody could not be ruled out as an option. Emmerson was released on unconditional bail.