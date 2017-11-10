COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between October 31 and November 2.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Luke Richard Butcher: aged 29, of Birdwell Road, Grimesthorpe, theft, 12 weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Kevin Bird: of Wybourne Hotel, Worthing Road, Atterclife, drink driving, £120 fine, £30 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Tony Brady: aged 29, of Lowedges Crescent, Lowedges, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Dorota Pacanova: aged 26, of Robey Street, Burngreave, theft, £73 fine, £115 costs.

Rozena Pokutova: aged 19, of Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, theft, £73 fine, £115 costs.

Nathaniel Blake Sanderson: aged 21, of Steele Street, Hoyland, Barnsley, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Chloe Louise Wilson: aged 33, of Silkstone Road, Birley, drink driving, £170 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Adrian Yates: aged 38, of Constable Close, Flanderwell, Rotherham, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 23 months.

Lee Butler: aged 33, of Creswick Road, Valley, Rotherham, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £1066.57 compensation.

Daniel Wayne Edwards: aged 32, of St Johns Road, Cudworth, Barnsley, criminal damage, £200 fine, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Jay Lee Lawrence: aged 29, of Psalter Lane, Sharrow, possession of a class A drug, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Louise Miller: aged 43, of Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen, sent abusive or threatening messages to cause someone fear that immediate violence would be used against them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 fine, £85 costs.

Sam David Ormiston: aged 30, of Mountfield Way, Dinnington, assaulted a person in a racially aggravated incident, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Andrew Paul Pitts: aged 47, of Ingelow Avenue, Parson Cross, arson, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Reece Williamson: aged 18, of Ecclesfield Road, Chapeltown, used threatening or abusive language or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Julie Elizabeth Bolton: aged 34, of Allerton Street, Town Centre, theft, carrying two foil lined bags to be used in theft, eight weeks in prison for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, order for the foil bags to be destroyed.

Ashley Dale Metcalf: aged 35, of Oliver Street, Mexborough, theft, 21 days in prison, £114.65 compensation.

Paul Greaves: aged 28, of South Street, Highfields, theft, failed to surrender to custody, assault, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £362.93 compensation.

Gary John Devy: aged 35, of Coronation Road, Balby, assault, failed to surrender to custody, nine weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £265 costs.

Andrew Keenan: aged 33, of Smith Square, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, £100 fine, £75 costs.

Stephen John Pich: aged 42, of Woodside Road, Scawthorpe, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £415 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Darren Michael Humphrys: aged 24, of Radburn Road, Rossington, assault, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 24 weeks in prison, £311 compensation.

Rachel Beet: aged 34, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £150 fine, £190.05 costs.

Neil Burns: aged 35, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £150 fine, £190.05 costs.

Stephen Farrar: aged 34, of Urban Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £150 fine, £190.05 costs.

Lee Robert Harling: aged 36, of Everingham Road, Cantley, possession of a class B drug, failed to surrender to custody, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Gary Stewart Lymsden: aged 50, of Crawshaw Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £150 fine, £190.05 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Nicky Andrew Cook: aged 34, of Oliver Road, Balby, Doncaster, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

James Baron McVey: aged 36, of Bamford Avenue, Athersley South, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Ian James Shaw: aged 45, of Doncaster Road, Town Centre, entered premises as a trespasser and stole once inside, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £750 compensation.

Daniel Stephen Firth: aged 34, of Cedar Crescent, Kendray, criminal damage, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 16 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £250 compensation.

Chesterfield

Addresses Chesterfield unless stated.

Andrew Colin Peter Warne: aged 52, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements after release from prison, 14 days in prison.

Daniel John Shaw: aged 30, of Penncroft Lane, Danesmoor, breach of restraining order, £250 fine, £115 costs.

Rebecca Mather: aged 20, of Greenway, Brassington, Matlock, driving without due care and attention, driving without a seat belt, £135 fine, £115 costs, five points on licence.

Oliver Thomas: aged 21, of Tapton View Road, Newbold, drink driving, £283 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.