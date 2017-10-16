COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between October 2 and October 5.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Rafal Tomasz Kulak: aged 33, of Wadworth Street, Denaby Main, Doncaster, failed to give a police officer information about the identity of a driver, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Mark Knowles: aged 46, of Sandall Park Drive, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, failed to report an accident, driving without due care and attention, £725 fine, £157 costs, eight points on driving licence.

Martin Gelsthorpe: aged 44, of Danewood Croft, Castlebeck, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, £85 costs.

Jake Anthony Budd: aged 23, of Uttley Croft, Darnall, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence, 68 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Carmelo Borbone: aged 49, of Newburn Drive, Tinsley, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £115 fine, six points on driving licence.

Nathaniel Kenneth Scott: aged 26, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention, £77 fine, £162 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Anouska McQuilkin: aged 39, of Lowedges Crescent, Lowedges, theft, assault, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 32 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £250 compensation.

Simon Paul Walsh: aged 30, of Rosehill House, Monkwood Road, Rawmarsh, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, drink driving, driving without due care and attention, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Cheryl Kay Edwards: aged 29, of Lorna Road, Mexborough, theft, 14 days in prison, £115 costs.

David Lee Hewitt: aged 37, of no fixed address, Marshgate, breach of restraining order, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £115 costs.

Paul Andrew Speight: aged 46, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, theft, eight weeks in prison, £42 compensation.

Jack Peter Brown: aged 29, of Danesthorpe Close, Wheatley Hills, carried a knife in a public place without lawful authority, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Paul Lewis: aged 31, of Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough, driving without a licence, £140 fine, £115 costs, three points on driving licence.

Acer Barrass: aged 22, of Thorne Road, Town Centre, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £115 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Nathan Clarke: age unknown, of South View, Main Street, Mexborough, failed to comply with community protection notice, £100 fine, £567 costs.

Paul Harey: aged 44, of Urban Road, Hexthorpe, breach of public spaces protection order, £100 fine, £190 costs.

Julian Oprisa: aged 46, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, breach of public spaces protection order, £100 fine, £190 costs.

Jodie Burton: aged 29, of Newbolt Road, Balby, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, £170 fine, £115 costs.

Deborah Cox: aged 45, of Lime Grove, Swinton, assault. £180 fine, £100 compensation, £320 costs.

Ricky Eddleston: aged 26, of Dr Anderson Avenue, Stainforth, driving without insurance, theft, community order, unpaid work requirement, £80 fine, £385 costs, six points on driving licence.

Shaun Kelly: aged 48, of Browns Lane, Thorne, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress in a racially aggravated incident, failed to surrender to custody, £180 fine, £630 costs.

Frank Jackson: aged 36, of no fixed address, theft, 18 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Lee William Mallinder: aged 32, of Challenge Crescent, Thurnscoe, driving while disqualified, obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, driving without insurance, failed to surrender to custody, 26 weeks in prison, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years and two weeks.

Cameron Callear: aged 23, of Orchard Way, Thurnscoe, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Steven Edward Turner: aged 25, of Lancaster Street, Thurnscoe, assault, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £170 costs.

Michael Andrew Parrish: aged 40, of Station Road, Wombwell, drink driving, driving without a licence, driving a vehicle with no test certificate, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without insurance, £360 fine, £300 costs, £579 compensation, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Ashley John Gebbie: aged 34, of Washington Road, Goldthorpe, criminal damage, assault, harassment, theft, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, must complete a Building Better Realtionships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £530 compensation, restraining order imposed,

Chesterfield

All addresses are Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

William Royle: aged 19, of Rectory Road, Duckmanton, drug driving, speeding, £306 fine, £340 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for one year.

Teresa Blackwell: aged 40, of Queen’s Walk, Holmewood, outraging public decency, nine weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £200 costs.

Ashley Barnsley: aged 19, of Windmill Rise, Somercotes, Alfreton, criminal damage, £80 fine, £115 costs.