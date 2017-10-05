Could you be a secret millionaire as 52 unclaimed Sheffield estates up for grabs

Have your say

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is waiting to be claimed from the government, with much of this owed to people in Sheffield.

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 52 unclaimed estates with links to Sheffield that could be worth a lot of money.

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as ownerless property. This is called 'Bona Vacantia'.

This could be any type of property, including buildings, money or personal posessions, ranging from very little value to potentially millions.

However, people could entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.

The latest release published by the Treasury Solicitor has revealed that there are 52 people with unclaimed assets with links to Sheffield.

The details on the value of their estates haven't been published.

When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate.

- husband, wife or civil partner

- children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

- mother or father

- brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

- half brothers or sisters or their children

- grandparents

- uncles and aunts or their children

- half uncles and aunts or their children

If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.

To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.

This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.

If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.

Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to the Sheffield area. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.

Susan Elizabeth Bailey - 22/05/1943

William Burke - 31/08/1919

Elizabeth Carnall - 13/08/1959

Evelyn Cockayne - 01/10/1892

Dororthy Rushton Cooke - 20/03/1932

Michael Anthony Crookes - 02/07/1956

Monica Dixon - 11/11/1923

Anne Ellis - 22/01/1938

Joanna Fredericksan - 20/01/1910

David Hallam - 12/06/1942

Nora Higgins - 03/03/1901

John Hurt - 06/01/1949

Robert Kinkade - 29/06/1918

Geoffrey Marston - 17/03/1938

Mary Elizabeth McCormack - 04/03/1948

William Roberts - 23/04/1902

Audrey Ronksley - 01/08/1934

John Smith - 18/10/1919

Walter Smith - 23/04/1920

Paul Martin Staniforth - 24/12/1957

Robert Hugh Turton - 06/04/1947

Annie Walton - 14/02/1912

Millicent Ward - 13/07/1912

Margaret Nancy Wheatcroft - 12/11/1938

Norman Wild - 17/11/1925

Geoffrey Wood - 12/02/1914

Elsie White - 21/03/1911

Ena Battersby - 28/11/1917

Christina Casson - 19/01/1923

Glyn Barry Davies - 17/12/1940

Norma Douthwaite - 20/03/1932

Stewart Keith Elliott - 19/10/1958

Samuel Gash - 13/05/1934

William Hall - 07/01/12

Ada Harrison - 21/01/1897

Eric Thomas Hill - 07/10/1936

Linda Susan Jamieson - 12/12/1941

Sylvia Keatley - 04/04/1947

Mary Letts - 04/04/1939

Ethel Marshall - 10/08/1902

Brian Oldale - 31/08/1947

Muriel Simpson - 27/09/1915

Charlotte Nellie Smith - 04/03/1907

Ronald Stacey - 05/03/1929

Ronald Thorpe - 24/06/1917

Betty Sheldon Watson - 05/04/1920

Nellie Wilkinson - 30/07/1928

Joseph Neil Taylor - 27/10/1948

Brian Machin - 22/02/1933

Elizabeth Barnes Smith - 16/08/1895

Michael Harry Donovan - 26/06/1921

David John Watson - 15/04/1949

