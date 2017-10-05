Could you be a secret millionaire as 52 unclaimed Sheffield estates up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is waiting to be claimed from the government, with much of this owed to people in Sheffield.
Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 52 unclaimed estates with links to Sheffield that could be worth a lot of money.
When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as ownerless property. This is called 'Bona Vacantia'.
This could be any type of property, including buildings, money or personal posessions, ranging from very little value to potentially millions.
However, people could entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.
The latest release published by the Treasury Solicitor has revealed that there are 52 people with unclaimed assets with links to Sheffield.
The details on the value of their estates haven't been published.
When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate.
- husband, wife or civil partner
- children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on
- mother or father
- brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
- half brothers or sisters or their children
- grandparents
- uncles and aunts or their children
- half uncles and aunts or their children
If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.
To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.
This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.
If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.
Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to the Sheffield area. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.
Susan Elizabeth Bailey - 22/05/1943
William Burke - 31/08/1919
Elizabeth Carnall - 13/08/1959
Evelyn Cockayne - 01/10/1892
Dororthy Rushton Cooke - 20/03/1932
Michael Anthony Crookes - 02/07/1956
Monica Dixon - 11/11/1923
Anne Ellis - 22/01/1938
Joanna Fredericksan - 20/01/1910
David Hallam - 12/06/1942
Nora Higgins - 03/03/1901
John Hurt - 06/01/1949
Robert Kinkade - 29/06/1918
Geoffrey Marston - 17/03/1938
Mary Elizabeth McCormack - 04/03/1948
William Roberts - 23/04/1902
Audrey Ronksley - 01/08/1934
John Smith - 18/10/1919
Walter Smith - 23/04/1920
Paul Martin Staniforth - 24/12/1957
Robert Hugh Turton - 06/04/1947
Annie Walton - 14/02/1912
Millicent Ward - 13/07/1912
Margaret Nancy Wheatcroft - 12/11/1938
Norman Wild - 17/11/1925
Geoffrey Wood - 12/02/1914
Elsie White - 21/03/1911
Ena Battersby - 28/11/1917
Christina Casson - 19/01/1923
Glyn Barry Davies - 17/12/1940
Norma Douthwaite - 20/03/1932
Stewart Keith Elliott - 19/10/1958
Samuel Gash - 13/05/1934
William Hall - 07/01/12
Ada Harrison - 21/01/1897
Eric Thomas Hill - 07/10/1936
Linda Susan Jamieson - 12/12/1941
Sylvia Keatley - 04/04/1947
Mary Letts - 04/04/1939
Ethel Marshall - 10/08/1902
Brian Oldale - 31/08/1947
Muriel Simpson - 27/09/1915
Charlotte Nellie Smith - 04/03/1907
Ronald Stacey - 05/03/1929
Ronald Thorpe - 24/06/1917
Betty Sheldon Watson - 05/04/1920
Nellie Wilkinson - 30/07/1928
Joseph Neil Taylor - 27/10/1948
Brian Machin - 22/02/1933
Elizabeth Barnes Smith - 16/08/1895
Michael Harry Donovan - 26/06/1921
David John Watson - 15/04/1949
