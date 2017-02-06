Convicts jailed for attacks and making threats with 'improvised weapons' in South Yorkshire prison

Two convicts have had their jail stretch extended after attacking other prisoners and making threats with 'improvised weapons'.

Troy Hudson, aged 21, currently a prisoner at HMP Leeds, was jailed for seven years and eight months for grievous bodily harm on another inmate and possession of an offensive weapon.

Kaden Bennett.

Fellow inmate Kaden Bennett, aged 20, of HMP Doncaster, received a 16-month prison term for possession of an offensive weapon.

Both offences were committed while they were serving at HMP Moorland in Doncaster in 2015.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Hudson attacked another prisoner with an improvised weapon, causing deep cuts to his face and hands which has left him with permanent scarring. He was also found in possession of an improvised weapon several months later.

Hudson pleaded guilty to both offences and along with a jail term of seven years and eight months he must serve three years on license.

The court heard how Bennett was found in possession of an improvised weapon in the prison yard at HMP Moorland. He refused to hand the weapon over, threatening prison staff with violence for over an hour.

The incident was eventually resolved and the weapon was seized. He pleaded guilty to the offence.

After the case, assistant detective sergeant Alex Dorlin said: "Hudson’s vicious attack left a man with life changing injuries, and this violent behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Hudson was due to be released from prison later this year, however due to his incomprehensible and violent conduct that day, his freedom has been taken away from him again and rightly so.

“Bennett was also due to be released, just next month, and I can only hope the additional sentence he has been given for his senseless and reckless behaviour gives him time to think about how pointless his actions were."

Hudson had previously been sentenced to six years in prison at Bradford Crown Court in 2012 for robbery and wounding offences committed in Huddersfield.

Bennett was jailed for three and a half years at Sheffield Crown Court in 2015 for burglary and shoplifting in Sheffield.