Concern for missing Rotherham woman

A police search is underway for a Rotherham woman reported missing from home.

Jacqueline Holland, aged 53, from Maltby, was last seen in the Addison Road area of the town at 10am yesterday.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black coat, dark leggings, pink shoes, a leopard print top and was carrying a brown handbag.

Jacqueline, also known as Jackie, is white, of a plump build, with dark brown hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.