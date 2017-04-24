Column: Bank holiday health services on offer

Before every bank holiday we try and raise local awareness of the health services that are available in Doncaster if you need help at short notice.

These are called ‘unplanned care’ services. The aim is to show Doncaster people that there is range of support is at hand that you can use if you are ill or injured without going to A&E, as that should only be used in a real emergency.

Over Easter we promoted details of the Doncaster Same Day Health Service (SDHS) in local newspapers and online through the clinical commissioning group’s social media accounts. It turned out to be one of the most popular post we’ve ever placed on facebook - being shared 750 times and reaching over 55,000 people.

There were a lot of complimentary comments about the service - which is based in Doncaster town centre at Cavendish Court, South Parade - so I thought it would be an opportune time to share details if you are not aware of it.

Crucially, it’s open every day of the year – yes, even Christmas Day – from 8am to 8pm, with doctors, nurses and paramedics being on hand to give advice and treatment on minor illnesses or injuries if you are unable to see your GP. Always try your own GP surgery first, but the SDHC is a great back-up.

It can help with minor medical conditions such as sore throats, earaches, coughs, colds, sprains and strains. It’s not a walk-in service, you have to ring 0300 123 3103 for an appointment, which will usually be within 24 hours. The team can also prescribe necessary medicines if you need them.

There’s on and off-site parking and the Centre is served by a number of buses from Doncaster Interchange.

We’re lucky in Doncaster in having an open all year round service like this, so please make use of it if you have to.

It’s one way of taking pressure off the A&E Department at Doncaster Royal Infirmary for urgent health problems that aren’t a life-threatening emergency. We’ve just launched a campaign called Stay Well All Year, which is a guide to the choosing the right NHS service in Doncaster if you become ill or injured.

A new leaflet features the SDHC and also gives examples of the sort of illnesses you can treat at home by having a well-stocked medicine cupboard. It also highlights the value of local pharmacists in being able to give health advice, and details hospitals’ minor injuries units, at places including Goole, Mexborough and Selby, which have long opening hours.

There are a couple of bank holidays in May so please pick up the leaflet at local surgeries and keep it in a handy place or visit www.doncasterccg.nhs.uk to view an online copy.