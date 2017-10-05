Colourful costumes on show in Sheffield emporium exhibition

Have your say

Some colourful costumes which have graced stages up and down the country are on display in a special, and free, exhibition in Sheffield on Saturday

The first Pantomime Dame Costume Exhibition is on at Molly Limpet’s Theatrical Emporium of Sheffield on Barmouth Road, Norton Hammer.

Interested people will be able to get a look at some of the company’s collection from 11am-3pm.

Light refreshments will be on offer while visitors get an up-close look at the costumes on display in the Abbeydale Road studio.

The company’s marketing manager, Nick Hedley, was sure those interested in theatre would enjoy the display.

Visitors with a keen eye will notice the incredible detail in outfits like the galleon dress used in a production of Treasure Island.

They will see the rows of intricate beads.

“It’s hard to comprehend the work that goes into it,” Mr Hedley said.

A pagoda, which the company has acquired, is another highlight of the collection.

It’s used in Aladdin productions.

“It’s the kind of thing that gets a laugh, like a gimmick,” Mr Hedley said.

“You can’t replace it. People aren’t around anymore, they don’t have the skills.

“People wouldn’t want to spend the money on it.”

A 19th century coach house is the setting for the exhibition.

“It’s a beautiful building,” Mr Hedley said.

“You don’t see the expanse of the building, sometimes. We have racks everywhere.”

The company started 16 years ago with a handful of pieces, and has grown to one of the biggest costume hire companies in the UK and Ireland.

Now, they estimate they have more than 30,000, with 7,000 pantomime dames outfits.

The small group prides itself on keeping the operation local. One of its biggest clients is Manor Operatics Society.

“It’s nice that it’s still all Sheffield,” he said.

“Ninety nine per cent of the costumes are made, sewn and cut, in Sheffield.”

The company has provided costumes for Charlie Cox (Boardwalk Empire, Stardust), Kate Mara (Brokeback Mountain), Christopher Biggins and Justin Fletcher (Mr Tumble).

Mr Hedley expected a rush of last-minute tickets to go.

“The post had 5-6,000 shares on Facebook,” he said.

“A lot of people are saying they’re coming but haven’t got tickets yet.”

The event is free, but you will need a ticket to attend.

To book your ticket, email enquiries@mollylimpets.com