Classic cars galore at Doncaster charity pageant

Hundreds of people braved the bad Bank Holiday weather to attend a Doncaster driving pageant yesterday.

The Respect Drivers Pageant saw more than 100 historic, classic and supercars roar into Bawtry yesterday for the annual event which aims to raise money for the Respect Carer Awards.

Debbie McGuire stands infront of a Corvette at a Historic, Classic and Supercars Pageant at Bawtry. Picture: Andrew Roe

Scores of Bawtry cafés, restaurants and bars also took part in the classic fundraiser, which is now in its sixth year.

Event organiser, Gordon Tulley, said : “This year’s event was even bigger than last year and there were more exciting cars to take dream rides in.

“There was additional entertainment late into the evening and during the day the atmosphere was great with all the bars and cafés participating providing outside seating.

“The aim of this event is to raise money for Respect Carers Awards. These awards are given three times per year to both paid and unpaid carers throughout our region “This has benefited dozens of those who care for our loved ones from nurses, hospice staff, ambulance staff family members to carers within our community and all are nominated by the public.”

Be Envied have dressed up in race girls outfit at a Historic, Classic and Supercars Pageant at Bawtry. Picture: Andrew Roe

War hero, Ben Parkinson, was among those who attended this year’s event, where people were also able to enjoy a variety of attractions and entertainment throughout the day in the form of vintage stalls positioned at the heart of the event.

• For more information on Respect Bawtry and its awards honouring the borough’s care please visit www.respectbawtry.blogspot.co.uk