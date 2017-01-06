City singer launches Superstars troupe

A Sheffield singer, who has appeared on two major reality singing shows, has launched a children’s singing club in the city.

Jessica Steele has appeared on The Voice UK and was a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, and has already enjoyed a career supporting major musical acts, including Little Mix.

And now the 25-year-old is turning her hand to teaching, launching her own singing club, ‘Superstars.’

Jessica said: “I love working with children and I wanted to put my experience to good use, which is why Superstars was born.

“I launched the club late last year and the response so far has been fantastic. I held my first show recently and couldn’t believe how hard all my superstars worked; they grew so much as performers within the first three months.

“Most of them started with little or no experience and not much confidence, and you would never know it now.

“In the show, they all had either a solo or duo to perform, as well as taking part in a number of group songs and providing each other’s backing vocals.

“This club is different to any other club, as it’s all about your individuality, your voice. Nobody has a leading role, everyone is an equal Everyone is a popstar, and a Superstar!”

The club runs every Sunday at Killamarsh Leisure Centre and now Jessica is looking for seven new members to join the club when classes start up again this Sunday.

If you love to sing, are aged 8 to 16 and live in Sheffield or its surrounding areas, send a video of you singing - no longer than one minute - to js_superstars@hotmail.com to apply.