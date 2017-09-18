Search

Cigarettes stolen during supermarket raid in Sheffield

The Co-op, White Lane, Gleadless
Burglars used a crow bar to raid a Sheffield supermarket overnight.

They struck at the Co-Op in White Lane, Gleadless, at around 3am.

South Yorkshire Police said they broke in at around 3am and stole a large quantity of cigarettes.