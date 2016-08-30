CHRIS HENCHLIFFE CASE: Accused denies new charge of manslaughter

A 21-year-old is now charged with the manslaughter of Chesterfield man Chris Henchliffe.

Benjamin Edwards, of Fieldview Place, Chesterfield, appeared in the dock at Derby Crown Court this morning and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was originally charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Henchliffe but is now accused of manslaughter following the 26-year-old’s death.

Mr Edwards was released on conditional bail and will stand trial at Nottingham Crown Court next May.

According to police, Mr Henchliffe was allegedly attacked by three men outside the Pomegranate Theatre in Corporation Street, Chesterfield, between 4am and 4.30am on Sunday, July 3.

Former soldier and father Mr Henchliffe, of Maynard Road, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

The 26-year-old died on Tuesday, July 12. His family described him as ‘wonderful’.

Two other 24-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and later released on police bail pending further enquiries.