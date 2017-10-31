Charity boxes stolen from Wilko in Rotherham

Two charity boxes have been stolen from a shop in Rotherham town centre.

The boxes, which both contained cash, were stolen from Wilko on Corporation Street along with Cancer Research trolley tokens and Cancer Research blue rubber wristbands.

They were taken at 10pm on Sunday, October 15 after window was smashed to gain entry to the shop.

Witnesses or anyone who knows who was responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 103 of October 16.