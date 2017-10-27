CCTV: South Yorkshire trio wanted over 'punching boy to ground' in vicious robbery

Three men are wanted by police for punching a boy to the ground before attempting to rob him.

The 16-year-old victim was walking along Howard Street in Rotherham town centre when he was approached by the trio.

The men are alleged to have threatened the teenager, demanding he hand over his mobile phone and money.

They are also said to have punched him in the face causing the boy to fall to the ground.

Nearby members of the public became aware of the alleged attack and the men fled the scene.

The boy was not seriously injured.

Police have now released CCTV of three men they are tracing in connection with the incident, which happened on Sunday, October 1, at about 10pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police believe the men pictured could hold vital information and are asking for anyone who knows them, or for the individuals themselves, to make contact with police.

"Officers are also keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have witnessed the robbery.

"Please call 101 quoting incident number 1191 of 1 October 2017. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."