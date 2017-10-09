CCTV shows murder accused 'pulling up outside victim's Sheffield address' moments before fatal attack, court told

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of murdering a Sheffield dad at his home have been shown CCTV evidence that prosecutors say shows the defendant 'pulling up outside victim's address' just moments before the fatal attack.

Bradley Onfroy, 32, is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Jordan Hill to death in his home in Southey Avenue, Longley at around 9.40pm on March 23 this year.

The scene in Southey Avenue following Mr Hill's murder

As the trial into Mr Hill's murder enters its second week, jurors at the trial at Sheffield Crown Court were today shown footage of the movements of a silver Vauxhall Corsa car the Crown say Onfroy was driving on the day of the fatal stabbing.

CCTV footage gathered by the police shows the Corsa pull up at the BP garage in Herries Road, Longley, located less than half a mile away from Mr Hill's flat, at 9.26pm.

Peter Hampton, prosecuting, told jurors: "The next footage we're going to look at is the BP garage in Herries Road. Mr Onfroy fills up the car."

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable, Christopher Lewis told the court that the footage from the garage showed Onfroy wearing different clothes to the ones he had been seen wearing when he left a branch of Morrisons in York Road, Doncaster earlier that day, at 3.40pm.

Floral tributes left to Jordan Hill near to his home in Southey Avene

He said: "It appears he's changed all of his clothing, including trainers, trousers and top."

DC Lewis told the court that after leaving the garage, the Corsa can be seen on the BP garage's CCTV 'indicating left as it approaches the roundabout, it turns on to Herries Road, and can be seen indicating left again'.

He added: "It can be seen to turn left onto Raisen Hall Road."

DC Lewis confirmed that footage taken from Raisen Hall Road then shows the Corsa travelling up the road, in the direction of Southey Avenue.

He pointed out that due to the fact the vehicle's offside headlight had been damaged the light emitting from it looked 'spotted'.

The jury was then shown footage taken from Southey Avenue at 9.38pm.

Mr Hampton said: "The next piece of footage is taken from a location in Southey Avenue itself.

"We see the Corsa, as described, parking up outside the victim's address."

Evidence taken from ambulance staff who treated Mr Hill confirmed they received the call-out to his address at 9.44pm that evening.

Mr Hampton told the court that the Corsa vehicle the Crown say Onfroy was driving on the day of the murder had cloned license plates and was stolen during a house burglary in the Chesterfield area that took place between January 26 and February 2 this year.

It was recovered by the police on March 24 this year - the day after Mr Hill was murdered.

Onfroy, of no fixed abode, denies one count of murder and one count of robbery.

The trial continues.