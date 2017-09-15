CCTV images released over attempted murder at Sheffield nightclub

Police are wanting to identify these men after a stabbing at a Sheffield nightclub.

Detectives investigating an attempted murder at the Sadacca club in the Wicker area of Sheffield have released CCTV images of two people they believe hold 'vital information' about the incident.

At around 3am on Sunday July 2, it was reported a 24-year-old man was stabbed wounds after a fight broke out in the club.

The man then fled to the Jabz Pool Hall on Stanley Street where he was attacked again.

The 24-year-old suffered serious but not life changing injuries in the incident.

The first man is described as black and wearing a hooded black jacket with a white interior hood, a black baseball cap, white top and may have short dreadlocks.

The second man is also described as black and wearing a dark coloured North Face coat, a light blue shirt with dark buttons and white trainers.

DC Nicola Copper who is leading the investigation has said: “An extensive investigation has been carried out to review CCTV and identify witnesses and we are now appealing to identify the men pictured as we believe they have information that may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“This was an extremely serious incident causing serious harm to the victim and I would encourage anyone who may know the men pictured or has information, even if they think it might be irrelevant, to please report it to us.

“I understand this may have caused concern and upset and I would like to reiterate our no tolerance stance on violent crime. South Yorkshire Police is committed to protecting and keeping members of our community safe and this remains our number one priority.”

Two Sheffield men, Oneil Josephs, 37, of Lowedges Road, Lowedges and Dwayne Satchell, 36, of Park Spring Road, Arbourthorne, have both been charged with attempt murder in connection with the incident.

Any information call 101 quoting incident number 180 on July 2. Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.