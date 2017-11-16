CCTV APPEAL: Disabled Sheffield pensioner robbed in shop doorway

A Sheffield pensioner in a wheelchair had money snatched from her hands in a shocking robbery.

Officers were called to the McColl's store in Market Square Woodhouse on Thursday, October 26.

Police want to trace this man

The 84-year-old victim had just withdrawn a quantity of cash from across the road. She made it into the doorway of the shop before the assailant snatched the money from her.

The elderly woman was not injured but was left in a distressed state.

Police have today released an image of a man they would like to trace following their enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police Inspector Jason Booth said: “The woman, who uses a wheelchair, was in the doorway of the shop when she was approached by a man who grabbed the money and ran from the area around the back of the shop.

“Thankfully the woman wasn’t injured during the incident but needless to say it was distressing for her.

“Since the incident was reported to us we have exhausted all lines of enquiry to try and identify the man responsible. This has included visiting other shops in Woodhouse and extensive analysis of CCTV footage throughout the area.

“I’d now like to ask for your help to try and identify the man pictured in this CCTV image, as we believe he could hold information about what happened. While I appreciate the image is not of the best quality, we are hoping someone will recognise him and come forward with information.”

If you know who the man is, or have any information about what happened, call 101 quoting incident number 523 of October 26, 2017.

Alternatively, you can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.