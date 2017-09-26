Cash stolen during burglary of Sheffield college

Cash was stolen during a break-in of a college in Sheffield.
It was taken from a locked cabinet at Birley College, Birley, between 4pm last Friday and 7am on Monday.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Cash was stolen during a break-in of a college in Sheffield.
It was taken from a locked cabinet at Birley College, Birley, between 4pm last Friday and 7am on Monday.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.