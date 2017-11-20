Caring School pupils feed 240 through Doncaster foodbank

Caring youngsters from a Doncaster primary school have fed hundreds of people through Doncaster foodbank.

Pupils from Edenthorpe Hall Primary School brought food into school as part of a harvest festival - and now it has been passed on to organisers at Doncaster Foodbank, based at Christ Church on Thorne Road.

In total pupils brought in 100kg of food on the day - which experts at the foodbank told them was the equivalent of 240 meals.

Leaders at the school decided to help after reading about its work through our Free Press Foodbank campaign.

School principal Jonathan Moody said: "We have been talking about food and its importance, and the children have heard about children in other parts of the world.

"But they were concerned to hear that there are people in their own community who are struggling, and that led to us talking about foodbanks.

"We were keen to make a contribution locally.

"We had seen about the campaign in the Doncaster Free Press and wanted to do something to help.

"We understand people are struggling and that is it not just the homeless that are struggling to make ends meet. The children were really pleased to be able to help the campaign."

They are the latest school to back the campaign.

We launched the Free Press Doncaster Foodbank campaign last month to call on residents and businesses to help the borough’s foodbanks by making donations of food, or to offer premises as collection points.

The campaign was launched after concerns from foodbank chiefs and Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough, which issues food bank vouchers, over a major surge in demand while the new Universal Credit benefit is being rolled out across Doncaster.

Donations to Doncaster Foodbank can be dropped off at Tesco Extra at Woodfield Plantation, Woodfield Way, Balby, where there is a permanent collection point at the front of store. Mexborough has collection points at Mexborough LIbrary and the Children’s Hub. bDonated food can be delivered to Christ Church any Tuesday or Thursday between 9am and midday.

Food items which are most urgently needed include tinned fruit, long life fruit juice, tinned rice pudding, tinned meat, pasta sauce and rice. Doncaster Foodbank also takes toiletries, cleaning and sanitary products.